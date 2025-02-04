Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit

The United States has deported over 200 illegal Indians on a military flight as President Donald Trump continues to crack down on undocumented immigrants.
According to NDTV, ahead of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, the US on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, sent back 205 Indians to New Delhi.
The US military aircraft C-17 carrying 205 Indian nationals departed from San Antonio, Texas, around 3 am IST.
As per the report, “Each deported Indian national is verified, indicating New Delhi's involvement in the deportation process. This is likely the first of many such flights that will bring irregular Indian immigrants in the US back.”
Trump, who during the campaign vowed to begin the “largest deportation operation in American history, told reporters in January, “For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from which they came.”
Moreover, the Indian prime minister has also promised to cooperate with the US in “what is right” for the deportation of “illegal Indian migrants.”
Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal also on January 31, 2025, “firmly” opposed illegal migration, especially, and pledged to create more avenues for legal migration from India to the US.