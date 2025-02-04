World

Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit

US military plane carrying 205 undocumented Indians departed from San Antonio, Texas

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modis US visit
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit

The United States has deported over 200 illegal Indians on a military flight as President Donald Trump continues to crack down on undocumented immigrants.

According to NDTV, ahead of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, the US on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, sent back 205 Indians to New Delhi.

The US military aircraft C-17 carrying 205 Indian nationals departed from San Antonio, Texas, around 3 am IST.

As per the report, “Each deported Indian national is verified, indicating New Delhi's involvement in the deportation process. This is likely the first of many such flights that will bring irregular Indian immigrants in the US back.”

Trump, who during the campaign vowed to begin the “largest deportation operation in American history, told reporters in January, “For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from which they came.”

Moreover, the Indian prime minister has also promised to cooperate with the US in “what is right” for the deportation of “illegal Indian migrants.”

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal also on January 31, 2025, “firmly” opposed illegal migration, especially, and pledged to create more avenues for legal migration from India to the US.

Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister

Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister

Stranger things stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours

Stranger things stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit

Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit
Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream

Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream
China escalates trade war by imposing new tariffs on US goods
China escalates trade war by imposing new tariffs on US goods
3,500-year-old royal house discovered near historic military route
3,500-year-old royal house discovered near historic military route
Bill Gates makes shocking revelation about his childhood
Bill Gates makes shocking revelation about his childhood
Rare violin to become world most expensive musical instrument
Rare violin to become world most expensive musical instrument
Santorini faces mass evacuation amid growing earthquake fears
Santorini faces mass evacuation amid growing earthquake fears
Trump tariffs trouble: 5 everyday items that could get expensive
Trump tariffs trouble: 5 everyday items that could get expensive
US-Mexico strike last-minute deal to avoid trade war
US-Mexico strike last-minute deal to avoid trade war
Shark attack off Australian coast claims teenage girl's life
Shark attack off Australian coast claims teenage girl's life
US, EU trade tension escalates as Trump vows to ‘definitely’ impose tariffs
US, EU trade tension escalates as Trump vows to ‘definitely’ impose tariffs
Here's what Albert Einsteins demanded his wife in unearthed list
Here's what Albert Einsteins demanded his wife in unearthed list
Male frogs make historic 7,000-mile journey to give birth to 33 tiny froglets
Male frogs make historic 7,000-mile journey to give birth to 33 tiny froglets
World’s richest country: Tiny paradise with incredible attractions
World’s richest country: Tiny paradise with incredible attractions