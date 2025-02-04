Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter drops huge surprise after winning two Grammys

The ‘Short n’ Sweet’ hitmaker won 2 Grammy Awards for her superhit album

Sabrina Carpenter can “bet u wanna” get a surprise!

After her milestone achievement at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where the Taste hitmaker secured not just one, but two Grammys for the first time ever, Carpenter has decided to give her fans a surprise as a “thank you” gift.

Taking her 44.2 million fans’ excitement to peak, the Espresso singer shared a huge news via her Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 4, announcing that her award-winning album Short n’ Sweet deluxe is now available for pre-orders.

“As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’),” the first-time Grammy winner began.

She excitedly continued, “Short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. She wouldn’t want me to swear but holy shit!!!!!”

The post was quick to catch her fans’ attention who were on cloud nine after getting the news.

“SABRINAAAAA OMG,” a fan wrote excitedly, while another expressed, “IM SCREAMING.”

A third penned, “YOU JUST KEEP GIVING!!!”

“Sabrina AND Dolly!?” an amazed fan penned.

Meanwhile, a fifth dropped, “She’s working lateeee cause she’s a GRAMMY winner. How did we get so lucky.”

To note, Sabrina Carpenter won Grammys for “Best Pop Vocal Album” for Short n’ Sweet and “Best Pop Solo Performance” for her hit song Espresso.

