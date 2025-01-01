Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William plan ‘big’ surprise for kids after painful year

Prince William and Kate Middleton give sweet message with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis.

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025


Princess Kate and Prince William have decided to treat their children with a “big” trip after the royal family suffered with setbacks last year.

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales have reportedly planned a holiday trip for their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Last year, Kate Middleton and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer, making 2024 a painful year for the royal family.

A royal author Ingrid Seward discussed plans of the royal couple for new year since the future Queen had completed her chemotherapy.

She told Hello!, "Kate will be wanting to spoil them a bit, because it's very frightening for children when their parents are that ill, so I think they will be up for a few treats this year. I think William and Kate might take the children skiing during the Easter holidays.”

The romantic couple “will probably be planning a big summer holiday, because as far as we know they didn't go anywhere last year."

On December 31, William and Kate wished royal fans New Year and posted an adorable throwback carousel to bid goodbye to 2024.

