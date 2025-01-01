Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer

King Charles III was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February of 2024 and is still under treatment.
Shortly after awarding his medical team's key members Dr. Douglas Glass and Professor Richard Leach with Royal honours for their efforts amid Monarch's cancer treatment, a psychic has shared some fresh updates on Charles health in 2025.
A self-proclaimed psychic, Nicola Aujula has spilled surprising predictions on Royal Family, revealed what this new year has in store for the firm.
Nicola told Mirror, "King Charles's health will improve in 2025, I've seen that he will announce this publicly."
She went on to make surprise revelation that the 76-year-old might also see potential reunion between his feuding sons Prince William and Prince Harry, who haven't spoken or met since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.
"Prince William and Harry will reconcile and meet face-to-face, and there will be images of this in the press," noted the psychic.
For the unversed, King Charles is set to embark on multiple international trips this year, starting with his highly anticipated tour to Rome.