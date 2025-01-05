Meghan Markle’s father makes BOLD statement after her Insta comeback

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, has publicly shared his candid thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.
As per GB News, the Suits alum’s estranged father shared his to leave his Mexican home of ten years and start a new life in Southeast Asia at the age of 80.
While conversing with Dailymail, Thomas shared that he is seeking a 'fresh start' abroad in 2025.
He said, "I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness."
The Hollywood director opened up about his plans to explore options with his son Tom Jr, 58, who is Meghan's half-brother.
He said, “I don't know where I'll end up but it is time to move on and find a place where I can live among kind people and enjoy the time I have left.”
On Meghan's first wedding to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson in Jamaica in 2011, Thomas said, "I really liked Trevor," adding, "I don't think he ever understood why she dumped him, either."
Thomas had never met with Prince Harry and his children Archie and Lilibet and his decision to relocate came after he shared, “I want whatever time I have to be peaceful with none of the awful drama of recent years."