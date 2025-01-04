Princess Charlene stuns in Louis Vuitton gown for New Year's celebration with family

Princess Charlene of Monaco is ringing in new year with style!
The wife of Prince Albert turned heads as she welcomed the New Year with her family at the Prince's Palace in Monaco.
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert posed with their adorable children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques in front of their towering Christmas tree.
In the photo, Princess Charlene could be seen donning a bespoke Louis Vuitton navy gown, featuring a bateau neckline, long sleeves, and a trailing skirt.
Her elegant gown was perfectly complemented by her glossy blonde updo and a side-sweeping curl framing her face.
Charlene coordinated with her daughter who slipped into a sleeveless Brunello Cucinnelli dress with sequins on the front. Meanwhile, Prince Jacques twined with his dad in a navy suit.
Prior to this, Princess Charlene made a stylish appearance at the Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony, where she wore a stunning 'Veda' cashmere cape from Akris, paired with skinny jeans and knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco tied the knot in 2011.