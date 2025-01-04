Royal

Princess Charlene stuns in Louis Vuitton gown for New Year's celebration with family

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco tied the knot in 2011

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Princess Charlene stuns in Louis Vuitton gown for New Years celebration with family
Princess Charlene stuns in Louis Vuitton gown for New Year's celebration with family

Princess Charlene of Monaco is ringing in new year with style!

The wife of Prince Albert turned heads as she welcomed the New Year with her family at the Prince's Palace in Monaco.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert posed with their adorable children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques in front of their towering Christmas tree.

In the photo, Princess Charlene could be seen donning a bespoke Louis Vuitton navy gown, featuring a bateau neckline, long sleeves, and a trailing skirt.

Her elegant gown was perfectly complemented by her glossy blonde updo and a side-sweeping curl framing her face.

Charlene coordinated with her daughter who slipped into a sleeveless Brunello Cucinnelli dress with sequins on the front. Meanwhile, Prince Jacques twined with his dad in a navy suit.

Photo:  Éric Mathon / Palais princier
Photo:  Éric Mathon / Palais princier

Prior to this, Princess Charlene made a stylish appearance at the Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony, where she wore a stunning 'Veda' cashmere cape from Akris, paired with skinny jeans and knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco tied the knot in 2011.

Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring

Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award

Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025

Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career

Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025
Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025
Kate Middleton will 'receive' major Royal title 'never given to anyone'
Kate Middleton will 'receive' major Royal title 'never given to anyone'
King Charles shares first official statement after Meghan Markle’s Insta return
King Charles shares first official statement after Meghan Markle’s Insta return
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'vow' to end rift with King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'vow' to end rift with King Charles
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Meghan Markle hints at future plans in new videos
Meghan Markle hints at future plans in new videos
Zara Tindall makes delightful announcement after meeting Harry's pals
Zara Tindall makes delightful announcement after meeting Harry's pals
Why Meghan Markle turned Instagram comments off despite thrilling return?
Why Meghan Markle turned Instagram comments off despite thrilling return?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in conflict over key Royal figure
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in conflict over key Royal figure
King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return
King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return
Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?