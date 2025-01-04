Royal

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are currently in Australia for the Magic Millions carnival

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are currently in Australia for the Magic Millions carnival

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  January 04, 2025
Zara Tindall parties in style with husband Mike at karaoke party in Australia
Zara Tindall parties in style with husband Mike at karaoke party in Australia

Zara Tindall partied the night away at a karaoke event hosted by her husband Mike during the Magic Millions carnival in Australia.

Princess Anne's daughter, who jetted into Queensland on Friday after spending Christmas at home in London and attending New Year’s Day races at Cheltenham with their three young children, made stylish appearance at the event.

Zara looked gorgeous as she wore a black cocktail dress with puffed short sleeves and a crew neckline.

She paired the dress, which featured red roses embroidered up each side of the bodice, with Malone Souliers heels and a metallic bag.

For the hairstyle, the British equestrian opted for an understated updo, with wavy strands framing her face.

Meanwhile, the former rugby union player, who hosted the event with Australian equine artist Nicole Slater, looked dapper in a suit and tie.

This is not Zara's first stylish appearance during the Magic Millions carnival.

Earlier in the week, she was spotted at an auction wearing a beautiful LEO LIN black dress with a flower embroidered across the front.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall tied the knot in 2011 and share three children together.

