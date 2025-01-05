Meghan Markle's dad breaks silence on Dutchess’ Instagram return

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has issued first statement since her return to Instagram last week.
The former film director, 80, revealed that he’s planning to move out for a "fresh start" abroad, he’s looking for "peaceful" setting with none of the "awful drama of recent years".
During a chat with MailOnline, Thomas shared, "I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness."
His statement came after the Duchess of Sussex made her triumphant return to Instagram on New Year's Day.
Meghan and her estranged father have reportedly not spoken since before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.
Ahead of Tomas’ statement, the former actress received unwavering support from a close pal Jamie Kern Lima.
In a new picture, Meghan can be seen spending time with Jamie.
Her friend posted the viral photo on social media and penned, “Congrats @meghan on the announcement of your new show With Love, Meghan on @netflix it was so much fun to celebrate with you today!"
“I’m so excited for the world to experience even more of your joy, your heart, your kindness, your humor, your humility, your compassion, your many talents and your LOVE! You’re an incredible friend to so many, including me, and I’m excited to cheer you on as you continue to build, create magic and FLY!,” she added.
Meghan’s Netflix eight-part series, With Love, Meghan, will premiere on January 15, 2025.