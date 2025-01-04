Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate share first statement after Meghan's Instagram return

Meghan Markle made a powerful social media comeback with two surprise videos

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025


Prince William and Princess Kate have issued their first public statement following Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated return to Instagram.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt statement after the death of Edward Pettifer William's former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke's stepson.

As per Hello! Magazine, the future King stated, "Catherine and I have been shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer.”

William added, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack."

King Charles also extended his condolences as royal expert Roya Nikkhah turned to the official X account to share the statements.

“The King has sent his condolences to the family of Edward Pettifer, 31, the stepson of Princes William and Harry’s former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who was killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack," Roya wrote.

To note, Edward, 31-year-old was among the 14 people killed in the New Orleans incident, which occurred on New Year's Eve's last week.

At least 15 people lost their lives including the truck driver, when the vehicle rammed into a crowd gathered to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Scientists grow human spine in lab using stem cells

Scientists grow human spine in lab using stem cells
WhatsApp unveils unique feature to manage chat message animations

WhatsApp unveils unique feature to manage chat message animations
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer

New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell share sweet PDA at Usher Concert

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell share sweet PDA at Usher Concert
Zara Tindall parties in style with husband Mike at karaoke party in Australia
Zara Tindall parties in style with husband Mike at karaoke party in Australia
Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025
Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025
Princess Charlene stuns in Louis Vuitton gown for New Year's celebration with family
Princess Charlene stuns in Louis Vuitton gown for New Year's celebration with family
Kate Middleton will 'receive' major Royal title 'never given to anyone'
Kate Middleton will 'receive' major Royal title 'never given to anyone'
King Charles shares first official statement after Meghan Markle’s Insta return
King Charles shares first official statement after Meghan Markle’s Insta return
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'vow' to end rift with King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'vow' to end rift with King Charles
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Meghan Markle hints at future plans in new videos
Meghan Markle hints at future plans in new videos
Zara Tindall makes delightful announcement after meeting Harry's pals
Zara Tindall makes delightful announcement after meeting Harry's pals
Why Meghan Markle turned Instagram comments off despite thrilling return?
Why Meghan Markle turned Instagram comments off despite thrilling return?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in conflict over key Royal figure
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in conflict over key Royal figure
King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return
King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return