Prince William, Princess Kate share first statement after Meghan's Instagram return

Prince William and Princess Kate have issued their first public statement following Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated return to Instagram.
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt statement after the death of Edward Pettifer William's former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke's stepson.
As per Hello! Magazine, the future King stated, "Catherine and I have been shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer.”
William added, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack."
King Charles also extended his condolences as royal expert Roya Nikkhah turned to the official X account to share the statements.
“The King has sent his condolences to the family of Edward Pettifer, 31, the stepson of Princes William and Harry’s former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who was killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack," Roya wrote.
To note, Edward, 31-year-old was among the 14 people killed in the New Orleans incident, which occurred on New Year's Eve's last week.
At least 15 people lost their lives including the truck driver, when the vehicle rammed into a crowd gathered to celebrate New Year’s Eve.