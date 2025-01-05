 Zara Tindall brings glamour to Gold Coast in stunning floral gown 

Zara Tindall continues to serve up looks in Australia!
The British equestrian brought glamour to the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo and Showjumping event on Sunday with husband Mike Tindall.
For the appearance, Zara slipped into Leo Lin's 'Bianca' midi dress peppered in blooming white and orange hydrangeas.
The short-sleeved gown, complete with a sculpting waist belt and ruffled tiered skirt which complemented Zara's sunny complexion.
Zara elevated her look with a floppy sun hat and 'Mayfair' leather clutch bag from Aspinall of London.
For the accessories, the 43-year-old daughter of Princess Anne opted for delicate gold jewelry styled with open-toe wedge heels.
Meanwhile, Mike, the former rugby player looked dapper in cream chinos and a royal blue linen blazer, beaming with pride as they enjoyed the Gold Coast sunshine together.
“Zara and Mike Tindall have arrived at the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo & Showjumping, ahead of Zara taking to the Polo field for Team The Star Gold Coast,” Magic Millions team wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of royal couple.
The caption further added, “Earlier in the day, Zara jumped a great round in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup Final on retrained racehorse, Paths of Glory. We hear Mike has hung up his Karaoke mic for the week, but you never know.”
Earlier in the week, Zara Tindall turned heads at the Magic Millions carnival wearing a black cocktail dress with puffed short sleeves and a crew neckline.