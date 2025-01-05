King Charles issued major warning as Meghan Markle kicks off new ventures

Royal

Meghan Markle recently made an Instagram return, sparking concerns for King Charles

  by Web Desk
  January 05, 2025

King Charles has been issued a shocking warning after Meghan Markle’s Instagram return!

The Duchess of Sussex recently made her way back to the world of social media on New Year with her newly-made Instagram account on which she posted two clips, one that featured the mother-of-two welcoming 2025 and second offered insight into her forthcoming Netflix venture.

This came years after the American actress wiped off her presence from social media and deleted her lifestyle blog The Tig.

However, Markle’s comeback has sparked concerns for the British monarch as royal expert Phil Dampier issued big warning to the king.

In a conversation with The Sun, Dampier noted that Meghan Markle is desperate to keep “one foot” in Royal Family as she moves forward in her career, and if it’s true then this must be tackled by the king as soon as possible.

"They were working royals and then they decided to opt out. Their problem is they've tried to have their cake and eat it all along and tried to have a foot in both camps. You know they're still in the line of succession, quite high up in the line of succession, as are their children,” said the expert.

He added, "Of course Meghan's not but Harry is, and his children. They've still got this sort of one foot in one foot out. That is the basic problem that I'm sure King Charles and the courtiers are wrestling with as we go forward.”

"If they overdo the commercialisation, if they overdo any more of the you know the insults towards the Royal Family, then they might have to rethink it. But at the moment they're getting away with both being in the line of succession, keeping their titles and doing their own thing,” stated Phil Dampier.

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is set to release on January 15, 2024.

