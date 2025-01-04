Royal

Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed 2025 with two major career move

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025


Meghan Markle has achieved a significant new triumph during her pivotal week as she took many significant new steps in her career.

At the start of the New Year, the Duchess of Sussex made a triumphant return to social media, with her new Instagram account @meghan garnering almost one million followers within 24 hours of her first post.

She kicked off her social media appearance with two back to back posts, first one was a beachside video and the other one was a trailer for her upcoming Netflix series.

As per the source close to the Suit alum, Meghan is "excited" for return to her Instagram, where she plans to share updates on her latest projects and spread "joy".

Sharing the trailer of her upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan, the mother of two also expressed her excitement, noting, “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.”

She added: "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

Meghan’s eight-episode lifestyle show With Love, Meghan is set to premiere on January 15.

Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring

Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award

Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025

Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career

Princess Charlene stuns in Louis Vuitton gown for New Year's celebration with family
Princess Charlene stuns in Louis Vuitton gown for New Year's celebration with family
Kate Middleton will 'receive' major Royal title 'never given to anyone'
Kate Middleton will 'receive' major Royal title 'never given to anyone'
King Charles shares first official statement after Meghan Markle’s Insta return
King Charles shares first official statement after Meghan Markle’s Insta return
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'vow' to end rift with King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'vow' to end rift with King Charles
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Meghan Markle hints at future plans in new videos
Meghan Markle hints at future plans in new videos
Zara Tindall makes delightful announcement after meeting Harry's pals
Zara Tindall makes delightful announcement after meeting Harry's pals
Why Meghan Markle turned Instagram comments off despite thrilling return?
Why Meghan Markle turned Instagram comments off despite thrilling return?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in conflict over key Royal figure
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in conflict over key Royal figure
King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return
King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return
Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?