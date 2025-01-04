Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025

Meghan Markle has achieved a significant new triumph during her pivotal week as she took many significant new steps in her career.
At the start of the New Year, the Duchess of Sussex made a triumphant return to social media, with her new Instagram account @meghan garnering almost one million followers within 24 hours of her first post.
She kicked off her social media appearance with two back to back posts, first one was a beachside video and the other one was a trailer for her upcoming Netflix series.
As per the source close to the Suit alum, Meghan is "excited" for return to her Instagram, where she plans to share updates on her latest projects and spread "joy".
Sharing the trailer of her upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan, the mother of two also expressed her excitement, noting, “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.”
She added: "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support and fun! As ever, Meghan.”
Meghan’s eight-episode lifestyle show With Love, Meghan is set to premiere on January 15.