Princess Kate 'priorities’ royal responsibilities after Meghan’s return

  • by Web Desk
  • January 05, 2025
Kate Middleton has set clear goals for 2025, especially after Meghan Markle’s return on social media.

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex made an official account on Instagram and released the trailer of Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

A source told Daily Mail that the Princess of Wales is determined to focus on her royal responsibilities.

The insider shared, “It was clear she was also happy to be back doing the things she loves. She is determined to make what she does count. When you think of where she was this time last year, she's in a much, much better space.”

“However, she has also had little choice but to take a step back and focus on herself, which inevitably has led her to reassess where their priorities lie. I just think – and hope – as we saw at Christmas, that people are happy for her to continue her recovery at her own pace,” the tipster noted.

Princess Kate got diagnosed with cancer last year and completed her chemotherapy in September 2024.

Ever since then, she has made multiple public appearances and has resumed royal duties.

