Princess Kate, Prince William leave royal fans in awe with touching move

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their heartfelt thoughts on the year ahead which left the royal fans in awe.
The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated the end of 2024 by sharing a series of heartwarming photos and memories.
In a shared post the couple dropped the most joyful moment of the year despite the difficult year for the family.
The couple dropped the post along with the caption, "Happy New Year! Wishing you all a wonderful 2025."
They shared the family moments including both personal and professional engagement the couple made during the cancer treatment of Princess Kate.
The post also included the notable selfie featuring Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium during her Eras Tour.
It featured the royal family's appearance at Trooping the Colour ceremony, which was held in June, where Kate joined other royal family members for the first time after her cancer diagnosis in March.
Marking the end of tumultuous year, Kate also added the still from the candid video clip in which Kate announced she had completed chemotherapy.
The Prince and Princess also shared images from their visit to Southport.
The post garnered the heartwarming remarks from the royal fans.
One fan wrote, "Wishing the best for continued health and happiness to the amazing Princess and family.'
Another noted, "Wonderful collage of what has been quite the year for you all."
To note, in 2024, Prince William and Princess Kate reduced his public engagements to focus on their children in hard times.