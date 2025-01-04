Entertainment

Brenton Wood, ‘The Oogum Boogum Song’ singer, passes away at 83

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Brenton Wood has passed away!

On Friday, January 3, Variety reported that the American singer and songwriter who was renowned for his 1967’s The Oogum Boogum Song breathed his last at the age of 83 at his home in California.

The news was confirmed by the music mogul’s manager Manny Gallegos.

Although the manager did not reveal Brenton Wood’s cause of death, he stated that the musician died of natural cause in the presence of his friends, family and all the loved ones at his Moreno Valley home in California.

Revealing the I Like the Way You Love Me singer’s final words, Gallegos noted that Wood stated, “Catch you on the rebound,” which is a reference to his 1967 song.

The singer, whose real name was Alfred Jesse Smith, was born on July 26, 1941 in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States.

He made a career for himself on the soul scene with his unique blend of R&B and pop. While he worked on several records before, Wood rose to fame in 1967 with the superhit The Oogum Boogum Song that made him reach number 19 on the Billboard R&B charts, reported the outlet.

Brenton Wood’s famous songs include The Oogum Boogum Song, Gimme Little Sign, Me and You, I Like the Way You Love Me, and I Want You.

Notably, the singer was also scheduled to embark on his final tour, Catch You on the Rebound, which was named after his 1967 song of the same title.

However, Brenton Wood had to stop the tour due to being hospitalized in May 2024.

