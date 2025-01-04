King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return

Royal

  by Web Desk
  January 04, 2025
King Charles is the king of giving surprises!

Just a few days after his estranged daughter-in-law Meghan Markle ended her years long social media hiatus by making a comeback on Instagram with a surprise video as she welcomed the new year, the 76-year-old British monarch shared a good news with a longtime ally.

Making a surprise move, the cancer-stricken king offered the prestigious royal warrant to a firm that has been a choice of royals for over 40 years, reported GB News.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), which is a British multinational manufacturer company of equipment for construction, agriculture, waste handling, and demolition, founded in 1945, got its royal warrant renewed by the King.

“To be granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment is a huge honour for JCB and our employees,” noted the firm in a statement, adding, “JCB has been a supplier of machinery to the Royal Household since 1982 and we are extremely proud that this long association continues with His Majesty King Charles.”

The firm first got the royal seal of approval by King Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for its high-quality products more than 40 years ago.

However, after the demise of the late queen back in September 2022, all the warrants issued by her became invalid.

The new warrant granted by King Charles will be valid for three years from now.

Recently, Cadbury, which was the former queen’s favorite chocolate brand and had been a royal warrant holder for 140 years, failed to get its warrant renewed this time.

