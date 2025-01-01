Dua Lipa spends 'last days of 2024' with fiancé Callum Turner 

Dua Lipa is seemingly enjoying her "secret engagement" with her now fiancé, Callum Turner.
Taking to Instagram, the Levitating crooner shared a bunch of photos featuring herself, the 34-year-old popular actor, and some of her close pals.
As per the popstar's viral post, she celebrated New Year's Eve on Tuesday alongside Callum.
Dua kicked off her post by dropping a stunning snapshot of herself sipping a martini shot while flaunting her eye-catching massive engagement ring, which she recently received from the Emma star.
Notably, the Grammy-winning musician made no effort to hide her diamond ring as she was seen proudly posing for the camera.
This New Year's special post of Dua came shortly after she made her first public appearance in London on Monday, December 30th, 2024.
During the outing, the globally known singer was wearing the same ring.
As of now, neither the 29-year-old musician nor the actor have publicly confirmed the ongoing engagement speculations.
The two sparked rumors about their possible engagement on December 25th, when Dua posted several pictures with the jewelry piece.
It is pertinent to note that the couple initially made it to the headlines in January 2024 due to their whirlwind romance.