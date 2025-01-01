Kajol, Ajay Devgn offer peeks into new year celebration with family

Trending

Ajay Devgn and Kajol shared carousels of snaps as they rang in the new year 2025

  January 01, 2025
Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s new year celebration is all about family time!

On New Year’s Eve, the Do Patti actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a long string of images that featured glimpses from the Bollywood superstar’s celebration with the family.

In the photos, the Dilwale actress was seen dressed in black pants, a brown plunging-neck shirt layered with oversized khaki-colored coat. She kept her look minimal with basic makeup and her hair tied in a sleek bun.

Ajay Devgn, in the snap can be seen exuding charm in a cream-colored T-shirt that he paired with khaki pants.

Meanwhile, Kajol and Ajay’s son Yug kept it all casual in a white tee and black pants.

However, the celebrity couple’s daughter Nysa Devgn was notably missing from the celebration.

The snaps also featured other family members that included Ajay Devgn’s sister, brothers, and mother.

“And that’s a wrap! Better than a movie ending for sure . Wishes for the coming year to all of you. May u always run out of chairs for your guests. May ur table always groan with the weight of food and friends..” Kajol penned in a lovely caption.

She continued, “May ur neighbours always complain about how long and fun ur parties are.. and last of all…. May ur joy be supremely infectious to the world around you always.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also shared snaps from the night with the caption that read an exciting note.

“Grateful for the journey so far, excited for what 2025 has in store. Happy New Year,” the Singham Again actor wrote.

