Royal

Zara Tindall shares special outing with son Lucas after his royal event absence

Zara Tindall was spotted with her youngest child while arriving at the venue for the New Year's Day racing events

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025
Zara Tindall shares special outing with son Lucas after his royal event absence
Zara Tindall shares special outing with son Lucas after his royal event absence

Zara Tindall was all smiles as she stepped out with her three-year-old son, Lucas, making a rare public appearance shortly after his noticeable absence from the royal family's traditional Christmas outing.

The equestrian and her kid garnered the attention at their recent family day out at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Zara was seen holding hands with her youngest child while arriving at the venue for the New Year's Day racing events.

Notably, the recent outing came after Zara and Mike joined the royal family but their three year old kid Lucas was prominently missing from the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

His absence from the event had ignited the speculation that he missed the outing as he’s too young to join in the festivities with the Royal Family.

In their recent outing, Zara was accompanied by her three Tindall children - Lucas, three, Lena, six, and Mia, 10.

They stepped out with their parents for the seven races scheduled throughout the afternoon.

For the outing, Princess Anne's daughter chose to showcase her sophistication in a navy pinstripe suit paired with a burgundy turtleneck jumper.

While Lucas was dressed in a black zip-up coat, trousers and white trainers.

Mike coordinated with his wife's outfit, wearing a brown suit jacket with a matching burgundy tie.

To note, the recent family outing came prior to the reports of Zara and Mike will jet off to Australia's Gold Coast in early January for the prestigious Magic Millions event.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco delay wedding plans until they sign ‘prenup’

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco delay wedding plans until they sign ‘prenup’
Princess Charlene makes impactful speech alongside Prince Albert

Princess Charlene makes impactful speech alongside Prince Albert
Trump's Las Vegas hotel cybertruck explosion sparks Musk reaction

Trump's Las Vegas hotel cybertruck explosion sparks Musk reaction
Kate Middleton's brother makes surprise revelation amid Meghan's Insta return

Kate Middleton's brother makes surprise revelation amid Meghan's Insta return
Princess Charlene makes impactful speech alongside Prince Albert
Princess Charlene makes impactful speech alongside Prince Albert
Kate Middleton's brother makes surprise revelation amid Meghan's Insta return
Kate Middleton's brother makes surprise revelation amid Meghan's Insta return
Princess Kate excited to celebrate 43rd birthday with Prince William
Princess Kate excited to celebrate 43rd birthday with Prince William
Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 7 years with surprise video message
Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 7 years with surprise video message
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo breaks silence after her major U-turn
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo breaks silence after her major U-turn
Duchess Sophie’s diplomatic trick to avoid ‘internal politics’ revealed
Duchess Sophie’s diplomatic trick to avoid ‘internal politics’ revealed
Sarah Ferguson leaves Prince Andrew to celebrate major event
Sarah Ferguson leaves Prince Andrew to celebrate major event
Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer
Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall earn new title over Princess Kate, Prince William
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall earn new title over Princess Kate, Prince William
Princess Kate, Prince William leave royal fans in awe with touching move
Princess Kate, Prince William leave royal fans in awe with touching move
Prince William, Prince Harry 'reunion' expected very soon: Details inside
Prince William, Prince Harry 'reunion' expected very soon: Details inside
Princess Kate brother James Middleton reveals plans to get fame beyond his royals ties
Princess Kate brother James Middleton reveals plans to get fame beyond his royals ties