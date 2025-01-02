Zara Tindall shares special outing with son Lucas after his royal event absence

Zara Tindall was all smiles as she stepped out with her three-year-old son, Lucas, making a rare public appearance shortly after his noticeable absence from the royal family's traditional Christmas outing.
The equestrian and her kid garnered the attention at their recent family day out at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Zara was seen holding hands with her youngest child while arriving at the venue for the New Year's Day racing events.
Notably, the recent outing came after Zara and Mike joined the royal family but their three year old kid Lucas was prominently missing from the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.
His absence from the event had ignited the speculation that he missed the outing as he’s too young to join in the festivities with the Royal Family.
In their recent outing, Zara was accompanied by her three Tindall children - Lucas, three, Lena, six, and Mia, 10.
They stepped out with their parents for the seven races scheduled throughout the afternoon.
For the outing, Princess Anne's daughter chose to showcase her sophistication in a navy pinstripe suit paired with a burgundy turtleneck jumper.
While Lucas was dressed in a black zip-up coat, trousers and white trainers.
Mike coordinated with his wife's outfit, wearing a brown suit jacket with a matching burgundy tie.
To note, the recent family outing came prior to the reports of Zara and Mike will jet off to Australia's Gold Coast in early January for the prestigious Magic Millions event.