Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose opens up on dad's challenging time  

Lily-Rose Depp, the eldest daughter of Johnny Depp, has opened up about her father's challenging times after the release of her movie Nosferatu.
In conversation with Harper's Bazaar, the French-American actress admitted that she was deeply affected when the 61-year-old actor was starred as Edward Scissorhands in the 1990 movie.
While promoting her newly released film, Lily-Rose added that Johnny faced severe backlash for his character in the fantasy-romance film.
The Idol star mentioned that seeing everyone be so mean to Johnny in the fantasy-romance movie really upset her.
"Movies are supposed to make you feel something. I was traumatised by it [Scissorhands.] Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him and I got really upset," the 25-year-old actress said.
She also discussed the influence of her upbringing which helped her becoming a better artist, she said, "We're very different actors, but of course you're the product of your environment, and it's a world I've always been very interested in."
Lily-Rose made these rare remarks about her father came after the premiere of her horror-drama film.
In Nosferatu the actress portrays the character as Ellen Hutter alongside renowned actors including Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin and Nicholas Hoult in leading roles.
The movie was initially released on December 25, 2024.