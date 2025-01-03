Entertainment

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose opens up on dad's challenging time

Lily-Rose Depp is currently promoting her newly released horror-drama film 'Nosferatu'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose opens up on dads challenging time
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose opens up on dad's challenging time  

Lily-Rose Depp, the eldest daughter of Johnny Depp, has opened up about her father's challenging times after the release of her movie Nosferatu.  

In conversation with Harper's Bazaar, the French-American actress admitted that she was deeply affected when the 61-year-old actor was starred as Edward Scissorhands in the 1990 movie.

While promoting her newly released film, Lily-Rose added that Johnny faced severe backlash for his character in the fantasy-romance film. 

The Idol star mentioned that seeing everyone be so mean to Johnny in the fantasy-romance movie really upset her. 

"Movies are supposed to make you feel something. I was traumatised by it [Scissorhands.] Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him and I got really upset," the 25-year-old actress said.

She also discussed the influence of her upbringing which helped her becoming a better artist, she said, "We're very different actors, but of course you're the product of your environment, and it's a world I've always been very interested in."

Lily-Rose made these rare remarks about her father came after the premiere of her horror-drama film.

In Nosferatu the actress portrays the character as Ellen Hutter alongside renowned actors including Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin and Nicholas Hoult in leading roles.

The movie was initially released on December 25, 2024. 

Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date

Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit

Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far

New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward

‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
Sabrina Carpenter reveals New Year’s resolution after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter reveals New Year’s resolution after Barry Keoghan split
Andrew Garfield breaks silence on joining ‘Spider-Man 4’ with Tom Holland
Andrew Garfield breaks silence on joining ‘Spider-Man 4’ with Tom Holland
Jennifer Aniston breaks silence after Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie divorce
Jennifer Aniston breaks silence after Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie divorce
Tom Holland gives new title to Zendaya relationship after bold statement
Tom Holland gives new title to Zendaya relationship after bold statement
Wayne Osmond, guitarist of The Osmonds, dies at 73
Wayne Osmond, guitarist of The Osmonds, dies at 73
Andrew Garfield makes somber confession about his darkest struggle
Andrew Garfield makes somber confession about his darkest struggle
Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’
Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’
Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason
Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason
Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’
Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’
Angelina Jolie breaks silence after Brad Pitt divorce finalized
Angelina Jolie breaks silence after Brad Pitt divorce finalized