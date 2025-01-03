Brad Pitt enjoys first outing with Ines de Ramon after Angelina Jolie divorce 

Brad Pitt and his ladylove, Ines de Ramon spent quality time after the actor's divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.
As reported by People magazine, an insider revealed that the Fight Club star and his current flame travelled to California after wrapping up the filming on his upcoming movie, F1.
"Brad wrapped filming of F1 before the holidays, He's excited about the movie. He loved filming it," the tipster said.
The source further shared that the couple, who began dating in 2022, desired to enjoy the Californian getaway together, especially after Brad's legal battle with the Salt actress.
"He loves it up there, it's very private for them," the insider added.
These revelations emerged after a report indicated that Ines has played a key role in "influencing" Brad to resolve his long-running legal rift with Angelina.
Another source revealed to Page Six that the jewellery designer wants to have a peaceful life with the 61-year-old popular actor and has been actively supporting him in settling matters with his former partner.
"He was influenced by Ines to finally settle, Ines wants to have a life together with possibly children in the future without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses," the source added.
However, as of now, the two have not publicly conformed their getaway reports.
It is pertinent to note that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their separation in 2019, after an alleged incident on a private jet.