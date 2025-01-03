Entertainment

Kris Jenner takes Christmas 'very seriously' to rake in millions

Kris Jenner is the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who also knows as momager

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is known for her work ethic and unrelenting pursuit of profit.

According to sources, the momager doesn't let holidays like Christmas get in the way of her money-making ventures, and instead, uses the festive season to rake in even more cash.

“A lot of people kick back for the holidays and kind of coast to the end of the year, but not Kris. This is prime money-making time, and she takes it very seriously,” a source told Life & Style.

They went on to share, “She’s pushing everyone around her very hard to make sure all the orders get out on time and that their marketing strategies are paying off at max levels.”

“Things have been planned for months, but she watches the numbers like a hawk and if anything isn’t up to her expectations, she jumps in and changes things to improve so it’s all very fluid and that means all her employees, including her kids, have to be ready to jump when she says,” they added.

Kris Jenner’s recent Instagram post where she promoted Kardashian-branded gift ideas, featuring her taking items out of her $200,000 Birkin bag, is a prime example of her ability to turn every opportunity into a money-making venture. 

