Novak Djokovic knocked out of Brisbane International by Reilly Opelka

The top-ranked tennis star, Novak Djokovic was eliminated from the Brisbane International tournament after losing the quarter-final match to Reilly Opelka on Friday, January 3.
As per BBC Sports, the match ended in straight sets. Djokovic had a competitive first set against American Opelka.
Despite the closest contest, Opelka ultimately won the match with scores of 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 in a total duration of one hour and 40 minutes.
After winning the match, Opelka said, "It was tough. There were a lot of uncertainties and doubt.”
He added, “[Djokovic] is the greatest tennis player ever. But it's difficult being in his position.”
The player went on to express, “The reality is we have nothing to lose against him, so you end up playing more freely and taking a lot more risks because it's your only chance. If you play your normal level, he wins every time."
"I watched a lot of my friends on TV which was fun, motivating and kept me interested in the sport. I also watched Novak become the greatest during that period,” the 27-year-old further added.
Opelka, who missed almost two years of competitive tennis because of hip and wrist surgeries, is now back in action with the goal of securing the fifth title of his career.
Djokovic, on the other hand, will now focus on winning his 11th Australian Open title, which is scheduled to take place from January 12 to 26.
Opelka will face France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the semi-finals who advanced to this stage by defeating Jakum Mensik with scores of 7-5 7-6 (7-5).