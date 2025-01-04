Entertainment

Selena Gomez oozes charm in all-white tux as she graces Palm Springs Awards

American singer Selena Gomez walked the red carpet for 36th Palm Springs Awards for her film 'Emilia Pérez'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Selena Gomez oozes charm in all-white tux as she graces Palm Springs Awards
Selena Gomez oozes charm in all-white tux as she graces Palm Springs Awards

Selena Gomez turned heads in an all-white tuxedo in her first public appearance after Benny Blanco engagement.

The Who Says singer graced the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards red carpet in an all-white satin tuxedo, slicked-back bun and a simple glam makeup.

She completed her look with diamond earrings, button-down vest and a mesh top.

Picture credit: PEOPLE
Picture credit: PEOPLE

The cherry on top was her gorgeous marquis diamond engagement ring which is estimated to be around 6 carats, as per PEOPLE.

Selena attended the award show for her 2024 film Emilia Pérez, which is set to receive Vanguard Award, announced by Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on October 30, 2024.

The award honours the cast and director for their collective contribution on an exceptional project.

In addition to the 32-year-old receiving appreciation for her acting at Palm Springs, the Single Soon songstress is also nominated for a Golden Globe, for best supporting actress in Emilia Pérez.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress while talking with PEOPLE  also shared how she deals with negativity, revealing she takes solace in humour and surrounding herself with friends.

Besides Selena, other actresses also made appearance on Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards’ red carpet, including Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2024.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack

Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience

Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience

China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy

China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make big move as Justin Baldoni prepares countersuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make big move as Justin Baldoni prepares countersuit
Nicki Minaj lands in hot water as ex-manager files lawsuit
Nicki Minaj lands in hot water as ex-manager files lawsuit
Priyanka Chopra reveals 'goal for 2025' in new photos from UK trip
Priyanka Chopra reveals 'goal for 2025' in new photos from UK trip
Nicole Kidman pays emotional tribute to late mother at Palm Film Festival
Nicole Kidman pays emotional tribute to late mother at Palm Film Festival
Britney Spears to welcome third baby?
Britney Spears to welcome third baby?
Angelina Jolie breaks cover after settling divorce with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie breaks cover after settling divorce with Brad Pitt
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce heat up New Year’s Eve with intimate celebration
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce heat up New Year’s Eve with intimate celebration
Ed Sheeran gets huge surprise ahead of Mathematics Tour
Ed Sheeran gets huge surprise ahead of Mathematics Tour
Brenton Wood, ‘The Oogum Boogum Song’ singer, passes away at 83
Brenton Wood, ‘The Oogum Boogum Song’ singer, passes away at 83
Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Cardi B’s ex Offset finds new love after breakup with rapper
Cardi B’s ex Offset finds new love after breakup with rapper