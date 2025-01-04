Selena Gomez oozes charm in all-white tux as she graces Palm Springs Awards

Selena Gomez turned heads in an all-white tuxedo in her first public appearance after Benny Blanco engagement.
The Who Says singer graced the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards red carpet in an all-white satin tuxedo, slicked-back bun and a simple glam makeup.
She completed her look with diamond earrings, button-down vest and a mesh top.
The cherry on top was her gorgeous marquis diamond engagement ring which is estimated to be around 6 carats, as per PEOPLE.
Selena attended the award show for her 2024 film Emilia Pérez, which is set to receive Vanguard Award, announced by Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on October 30, 2024.
The award honours the cast and director for their collective contribution on an exceptional project.
In addition to the 32-year-old receiving appreciation for her acting at Palm Springs, the Single Soon songstress is also nominated for a Golden Globe, for best supporting actress in Emilia Pérez.
The Wizards of Waverly Place actress while talking with PEOPLE also shared how she deals with negativity, revealing she takes solace in humour and surrounding herself with friends.
Besides Selena, other actresses also made appearance on Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards’ red carpet, including Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2024.