Ed Sheeran gets huge surprise ahead of Mathematics Tour

The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker, Ed Sheeran, kicked off new year with a delightful surprise

  • January 04, 2025
Ed Sheeran has stepped into 2025 with an exciting achievement!

On Friday, January 3, the 33-year-old Shape of You hitmaker turned to his official Instagram handle and shared an exciting news with his 48.4 million fans as he received a huge surprise from the UK Official Charts.

In the post, the Perfect singer revealed that his +-=÷x Tour Collection has become Sheeran’s “8th” album to dominate the official charts.

Expressing gratitude to his fans, the singer penned, “My 8th UK number one album. Thank you to everyone who streamed or bought it.”

“What a way to cap off Mathematics, and what a way to start 2025. Feeling very very grateful. Happy new year folks, love you all x,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UK Official Charts also shared the delightful update on their official Instagram account and wrote, “8 is great! Congratulations to Ed Sheeran, his Tour Collection has just become his 8th Number 1 album in the UK and the first Number 1 album of 2025 to boot! With new music from Ed on the horizon, 2025 could be a very special year for him…”

It is worth noting that Mathematics Tour Collection is Sheeran’s compilation album which was released on September 27, 2024. The album contains studio versions of the Give Me Love singer’s biggest hits along with the hidden access to exclusive memos.

This comes just a few weeks before Ed Sheeran kicks off his Mathematics Tour in Thimphu, Bhutan on January 24, 2025.

