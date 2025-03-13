Entertainment

Kim Kardashian reveals plans for splitting her $1.7b wealth among kids

'The Kardashians' starlet prepares wealth distribution plan for her children’s future

Kim Kardashian is already planning the future of her $1.7 billion fortune, carefully deciding which of her children will inherit what.

As per Dailymail, The Kardashians starlet disclosed her plans to gift her eldest child, daughter North, her $1.3 million engagement ring that Kanye West gifted to her on October 21, 2013.

On the latest episode of the series, Kim shared the future plans of her engagement ring as Kanye gave her two engagement rings.

Kim said to Khloe Kardashian in the episode: “Because when I was with you at Madison Square Garden, you told me to wear both, I wore both, and we went like this is an IG video. Kanye saw it and went, "Don't you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?”

“And so that one I'm going to give Northie because she was with me when I got engaged, And she held it after and I took a photo. She was just a few months old,” Kim said on the show.

Notably, one is cushion-cut 15-carat that he proposed to her with in 2013, and then a second one in 2016 - which was an $8 million 20-carat emerald-cut ring.

Her emerald-cut ring was stolen at gunpoint on October 3, 2016 in Paris during fashion week, Kim lost almost $10 million worth of jewelry during the robbery in Paris.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed North on June 15, 2013; she was four months old when Kanye proposed to Kim on October 21, 2013.

