Kim Kardashian, Khloé make shocking confession about their kids

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian make a major confession about their kids in the new episode of their reality TV show.
In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS co-founder, 44, and her sister spend 48 hours in Mumbai to attend the Ambani family wedding.
The Good American founder calls her daughter True, 6, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 33, in one scene.
After having a small chat with True on FaceTime, she admits that this is the "longest I've ever left my kids."
Kim revealed that her kids “could[n't] care less” if she left them for a week, with Khloé agreeing and saying, “I don’t think any of them care.”
The SKIMS founder shares four children with ex husband Kanye West: Psalm, 5, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9, and North, 11.
Kanye and Kim were married in 2014. They filed for divorce in 2021 and finalized their divorce in 2022.
Despite parting their ways, the pair always show up for their kids.
Notably, both of them share joint legal and physical custody of their four kids.
