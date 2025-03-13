Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino’s wedding delay reason REVEALED

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s relationship is seemingly going through a “rough patch” amid their wedding delay.
The romantic couple are reportedly living separately and have not been pictured together since January 2025.
A source told Daily Mail, “Sydney and Jonathan are in a rough patch with their relationship, and they have decided to stay away from each other to reassess if it is more important to save their relationship or move on.”
Sydney, 27, has been busy with her career, which is also one of the reasons for the wedding delay.
She will be returning to Euphoria’s upcoming season as Cassie Howard. The American actress will also star in a biopic about Christy Martin.
The insider added, “To settle down now might be the wrong thing to do. Sydney wants a family, wants to be married, but not as soon as she originally anticipated and not as soon as Jonathan wants. So, there is a disconnect between them both.”
“They don't want to break up officially, but friends fear that is where they are heading. He's older than her and she is just getting into a big part of her life professionally. She has to figure out what is most important to her,” the tipster explained.
Ever since tabloids suggested that the couple has postponed their May wedding, the Anyone but You actress has reportedly been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Notably, Sydney and Jonathan got engaged in 2022.