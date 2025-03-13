Entertainment

Tom Holland, Zendaya set to tie knot as co-star confirms engagement?

'Spider-Man' co-star Jacob Batalon confirmed the news of Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement

  March 13, 2025
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s engagement has been officially confirmed by their co-star, following speculation sparked by the actress proudly showing off her dazzling new ring.

While conversing with Metro, the Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker's best pal Ned in the Spiderman films, confirmed the news of their engagement.

Speaking to interviewer Zac Haniff, Jacob drew a comparison of his own proposal to Tom's proposal.

As he was asked about his plans whether he and Tom had planned to get engaged at the same time, Jacob laughed and said, “No, I definitely did not, we did not know about each other's plans like that.”

He added, “But I will say I thought about it first so, no no we didn't know about each other's plans no.”

Previously, sources informed DailyMail.com that Tom followed a traditional approach by seeking permission from Zendaya's family before proposing to his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star.

“The proposal was sweet and romantic and happened over the holidays,” the insider said, adding, “He did it the old-fashioned way and got permission from her folks. Everyone is thrilled.”

The source continued, “They are the most normal couple at home, and she is ready to spend her life with him,” adding, “She has gotten everything she dreamed of and marrying Tom and starting a family is next on her list.”

To note, Tom Holland has been in a relationship with his co-star Zendaya since 2021.

