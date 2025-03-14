Donatella Versace leaves creative director post amid Capri Holdings 'issues'

Donatella Versace has announced her departure as creative director of Versace, the iconic fashion house founded by her late brother Gianni, amid reported tensions with Capri Holdings,
On Thursday, Donatella released her statement, revealing that Dario Vitale will hold the position this April after she quit from the role, a position she’s held for nearly three decades.
It will be the first time a designer outside the Versace family will helm the house.
The Italian designer said, “Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me,” adding, “I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes. I want to thank my incredible design team and all the employees at Versace that I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades.”
She continued, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy.
He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity.”
Donatella concluded, “In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart.”
On the other hand Miu’s Miu’s Vitale, who took the role of chief creative officer which is effective as of April 1, said about his new role, “I am truly honored to join Versace as the chief creative officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury house created by Gianni and Donatella.”
Notably, Donatella Versace has been replaced by Dario Vitale seven years after Capri Holdings purchased Versace.
The sources revealed that the situation have been “very difficult” between Donatella and Capri for some time.