Entertainment

Rihanna’s London concert plans put on hold ahead of official announcement

Rihanna’s London concert announcement faces unexpected delay due to last-minute hiccup

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
Rihanna’s London concert plans put on hold ahead of official announcement
Rihanna’s London concert plans put on hold ahead of official announcement

Rihanna has seemingly “cancelled comeback concerts” in London before their official announcement.

As per The Sun, the Diamond hitmaker cancelled her shows, which were set to take place at West Ham’s London Stadium in July.

A music insider told the media outlet, “Rihanna hasn’t toured in over eight years and the plan to get her back on stage has been ongoing for at least three.She had been eager to get back to it because the demand is certainly there, but she got cold feet.”

The source added, “The announcement of the shows had already been delayed, but as Rihanna fans are used to doing, they will just have to keep on waiting.”

Rihanna reportedly “doesn’t feel like the right time,” when she dropped the bombshell last week, saying, she “didn’t want to go ahead with the concerts in July as had been planned”.

The pop icon has also recently confirmed she is working on her much-anticipated ninth studio album during a chat with Harper’s Bazaar.

“There’s no genre now. That’s why I waited. Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more,” she explained.

On the work front, Rihanna celebrated the latest Fenty x Puma collaboration this week.

Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Donatella Versace leaves creative director post amid Capri Holdings 'issues'
Donatella Versace leaves creative director post amid Capri Holdings 'issues'
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Kim Kardashian reveals plans for splitting her $1.7b wealth among kids
Kim Kardashian reveals plans for splitting her $1.7b wealth among kids
Tom Holland, Zendaya set to tie knot as co-star confirms engagement?
Tom Holland, Zendaya set to tie knot as co-star confirms engagement?
Selena Gomez turns presenter as she hands SAG awards to Martin and Steve: Watch
Selena Gomez turns presenter as she hands SAG awards to Martin and Steve: Watch
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino’s wedding delay reason REVEALED
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino’s wedding delay reason REVEALED
Kim Kardashian, Khloé make shocking confession about their kids
Kim Kardashian, Khloé make shocking confession about their kids
Seo Ye Ji makes stance clear on Kim Soo Hyun controversy
Seo Ye Ji makes stance clear on Kim Soo Hyun controversy
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud takes new turn as unexpected A-lister steps in
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud takes new turn as unexpected A-lister steps in
Jenna Ortega shares sweet message ahead of ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release
Jenna Ortega shares sweet message ahead of ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release
Kim Kardashian spills on Kanye West’s stern warning before Paris robbery
Kim Kardashian spills on Kanye West’s stern warning before Paris robbery
Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'
Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'