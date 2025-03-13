Rihanna’s London concert plans put on hold ahead of official announcement

Rihanna has seemingly “cancelled comeback concerts” in London before their official announcement.
As per The Sun, the Diamond hitmaker cancelled her shows, which were set to take place at West Ham’s London Stadium in July.
A music insider told the media outlet, “Rihanna hasn’t toured in over eight years and the plan to get her back on stage has been ongoing for at least three.She had been eager to get back to it because the demand is certainly there, but she got cold feet.”
The source added, “The announcement of the shows had already been delayed, but as Rihanna fans are used to doing, they will just have to keep on waiting.”
Rihanna reportedly “doesn’t feel like the right time,” when she dropped the bombshell last week, saying, she “didn’t want to go ahead with the concerts in July as had been planned”.
The pop icon has also recently confirmed she is working on her much-anticipated ninth studio album during a chat with Harper’s Bazaar.
“There’s no genre now. That’s why I waited. Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more,” she explained.
On the work front, Rihanna celebrated the latest Fenty x Puma collaboration this week.