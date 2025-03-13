Seo Ye Ji makes stance clear on Kim Soo Hyun controversy

Seo Ye-ji has made it clear that she does not want to be associated with any controversies surrounding Kim Soo-Hyun.
On Thursday, March 13 the Eve actress turned to her official fan cafe, where she released a statement regarding any involvement with her former co-star.
Ye-ji began her statement, as she noted, "To my beloved yeye (fandom name), as a human being...I can't help but fell overwhelmed, overburdened...tired...sad...and suffocated..."
"I tried to suppress...and suppress it all.. but before I knew it, I was typing a reply to the comments and then quickly deleting them," the Save Me actress penned as she referred to the latest comment on her soical media post that went viral.
With multiple rumours involving Soo-hyun, a fan wrote on Ye-ji's post inquiring about the nature of her relationship with Soo-hyun, and if he cheated on Sae ron with Ye-ji when they were filming for the 2020's K-drama.
"I feel so frustrated today...but goodnight yeyes," she simply replied to the accusation.
Continuing her statement, Ye-ji revealed, "Just...please...stop. I swear I have no personal relations whatsoever with that person or his older brother...I don't know know why I have to explain any of this."
Since the news broke out about Soo-hyun's rumoured relationship with the Bloodhounds actress, that began when he was 27 and she was just 15. Korean industry has taken more interest in the case.
Along with multiple speculations, alleged text messages and letters have also resurfaced between the 37-year-old and the deceased actress, making fans more furious over the situation.
Meanwhile, Seo Ye-ji herself has returned to the entertainment industry after a two-year hiatus due to controversies surrounding her controlling behaviour with her ex-partner Kim Jung-hyun.