Selena Gomez turns presenter as she hands SAG awards to Martin and Steve: Watch

Selena Gomez is recreating the iconic SAG moment with Steve Martin and Martin Short!
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Only Murders in the Building, the show’s team shared an exciting video that featured the Scared of Loving You singer presenting the long-awaited SAG awards to her two costars, who missed the star-studded event recently.
“Surprising Martin Short and @stevemartinreally with their #SAGAwards! #OMITB,” read the caption.
During the SAG Awards 2025, Only Murders in the Building won the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.
Martin Short won one more award for outstanding male actor in a comedy series, marking his first ever SAG win. However, Steve and Short did not mark their attendance at the event.
The video kicked off with Selena all set to surprise her sweet costars with their trophies, taking help from costar Michael Cyril Creighton and the show's co-creator John Hoffman.
"And the SAG Award goes to Steve Martin and Martin Short," Selena Gomez presented as she walked towards the duo.
After receiving the awards, Martin Short gave a hilarious speech, stating, “I would like to thank the Academy and everyone in the crew... Whose names [I] just don't know.”
Only Murders in the Building, which first aired on August 31, 2021, has released its four seasons till now.