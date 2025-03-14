Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode

Travis Kelce delighted fans by singing a Taylor Swift song on New Heights, sparking speculation that the episode was recorded at the singer's house.
In a response to a call on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the NFL player sang a line from her hit song, 22.
While singing he donned a hat that hinted to fans that he may have been recording from her house in New York City.
During the Thursday, March 13 bonus episode of their joint podcast, Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, played a voicemail from a fan who introduced herself as a "22-year-old woman" with a 5-year-old daughter.
The Kansas City tight end responded, “Feeling 22,” after the woman’s introduction, referencing Swift’s hit song from 2014.
This special nod to Taylor Swift came after Jason brought up his brother’s hat at the starting of episode, which has “Tribeca” written on it in white lettering.
“What you know about it?” Travis asked Jason, who said he knew “nothing.”
“It’s a town in New York,” said Travis. Jason jokingly responded, “I’d drink some Tribeca tequila.”
Later, Jason revealed that they were recording in New York.
Shortly after he disclosed, the detail caught quick attention of Swifties, as the pop star reportedly owns a $150 million penthouse in Tribeca.
A fan noted, “Ok I feel like this is Taylor’s house and she picked out that wallpaper.”
To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in a relationship since September 2023.
