Zara Tindall makes delightful announcement after meeting Harry's pals

Zara Tindall has shared her heartfelt desire in a surprising confession after meeting Prince Harry's close friends.
Zara and husband Mike Tindall rubbed shoulders with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's close aides at the Magic Millions Carnival 2025 on the Gold Coast in Australia.
As reported by GB news, the couple was seen warmly greeting the Blaquie, their fellow ambassador for Magic Million and polo player Nacho Figueras, who starred in Harry's new Netflix documentary, Polo.
After the warm interaction, Zara being a silver medal winner as an equestrian at London Olympics 2012 has expressed the desire to return to the International sports event.
During a candid conversation with Australian Financial Review Magazine, Zara noted, "I'd love to run another Olympics."
said the 43-year-old royal, whilst acknowledging the challenges ahead.
"I'm very lucky even if I don't - I got to ride at my home Olympics," King Charles's niece added.
Zara, whose passion for equestrian sports stems from a legacy passed down through generations of the Royal Family, from Queen Elizabeth to Princess Anne warmly expressed the desire to involve more and more women in the field.
"I have a big passion for racing, and being involved and getting more women involved in the racing industry was a great initiative for me to get behind," she said.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall went to Australia after celebrating Christmas at Sandringham Palace with Royal Family.