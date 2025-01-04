Justin Baldoni's legal rep reveals actor's true intentions for Blake Lively 

Justin Baldoni’s legal representative, Bryan Freedman, recently made a surprising statement about his client’s genuine intentions towards his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.
The American entertainment lawyer made a guest appearance on the Today Show on Friday, January 3rd, 2025, where he revealed that the 40-year-old actor still holds no ill will toward the mother-of-three.
Freedman also claimed that the 40-year-old actor never intended to harm Lively, especially after she accused him of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her during their romance-drama film.
"One hundred percent no, Justin Baldoni said from the get-go. I don’t want to do anything negative toward her. I don’t want to hurt her," the attorney said.
He also spoke about the text screenshots shared by Lively in her sexual harassment lawsuit, saying that they were presented without context.
He mentioned that Baldoni and his team have a plan to release every single text exchanged between the former co-stars in his counter-lawsuit against Lively.
"I’m not asking anyone to not believe anyone. I am more than willing to take every single text message that exists, lay them out, and put them on a website for the world to see," Baldoni’s lawyer continued.
The 59-year-old lawyer remarked, "Let them see the truth and determine it for themselves."