Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently awarded the title of Best Middle East Player of 2024 at the Globe Soccer Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo, after expressing his desire for 1000 goals, has now revealed another wish!

Ronaldo, who was recently awarded the title of Best Middle East Player of 2024 at the Globe Soccer Awards has expressed his eagerness to win more titles with the club, as per ESPN.

Along with expressing his new wish, CR7 also made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Al-Nassr, while celebrating his two-year anniversary with the Saudi Pro League team.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in Riyadh after his second stint with Manchester United ended controversially.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed about his experience in Riyadh, "I'm happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there; we are still improving."

The player said, “For me, it is an honour that the league is growing and many star players are coming to make the league even better and more competitive. To be the first one -- let's say a star -- to come here is an honour, but what I'm looking forward to is the next five to 10 years of the league still improving. Not only the first teams, but also the academies.”

He went on to share, "Not just for the future of the Saudi [players] and the league, but for the country and to compete with other leagues, this is my dream. And this is what I will try to help the country and league reach and be there at that level.”

"People look at Cristiano as an example, not just on the pitch, but also off it,” the 39-year-old added.

Ronaldo further added, “You know, when you win titles, things come easier, and to have the privilege to win in my first year here my first trophy was amazing.But I want more. I will continue to push and help my team Al Nassr to win titles. I believe that this year will be a good year for Al Nassr."

The Portuguese star, who has scored more than 900 goals in his career holds the record for most international goals by a male player.

