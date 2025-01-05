Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez makes thrilling comeback after Golden Globes snub

The ‘Unstoppable’ starlet Jennifer Lopez receives huge honor after being snubbed at Golden Globes Awards 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025
Jennifer Lopez makes thrilling comeback after Golden Globes snub
Jennifer Lopez makes thrilling comeback after Golden Globes snub

There’s no stop to "unstoppable" Jennifer Lopez!

Just a few weeks after the Marry Me starlet failed to secure nomination for her role in the 2024 American biographical sports drama film, Unstoppable, at Golden Globes Awards 2024, JLo made a thrilling comeback that rejoiced her ardent fans.

On Saturday, January 4, Variety hosted 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards brunch at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival where Jennifer Lopez was awarded the Legend and Groundbreaker Award in honor of her recent film and for the outstanding long-spanning career she has.

To express gratitude for the huge honor, the actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note.

“Thank you @Variety…I’m humbled to receive the Legend and Groundbreaker Award at your Creative Impact Awards Brunch at the @PSFilmFest.”

She continued, “Thank you Ralph Fiennes and congratulations to my fellow honorees Jacques Audiard, @CynthiaErivo and the 10 Directors to Watch @zoeisabellakravitz, Durga Chew-Bose, Coralie Fargeat, David Fortune, Drew Hancock, Tom Nesher, Halina Reijn, James Sweeney, Magnus von Horn, and Malcolm Washington.”

Meanwhile, the actress also had a mini-Maid in Manhattan reunion with Ralph Fiennes at the brunch.

Reflecting on her heartwarming reunion, Lopez penned, “I cannot thank you enough Ralph Fiennes for your beautiful words and for our little Maid in Manhattan reunion today. It was wonderful to see you. You brought tears to my eyes. (That’s why I was sniffling through my whole speech LOL).”

She added, “I love you. Thank you so much…working with you was one of the great highlights of my career so far. I say so far because I hope I get to do it again someday soon for Maid in Manhattan 2…You never know…”

Jennifer Lopez’s Unstoppable was released on December 6, 2024.

Meghan Markle's dad breaks silence on Dutchess’ Instagram return

Meghan Markle's dad breaks silence on Dutchess’ Instagram return
US to hit with biggest winter storm in over a decade

US to hit with biggest winter storm in over a decade
Billie Eilish gets big surprise after shocking ‘self-harm’ revelation

Billie Eilish gets big surprise after shocking ‘self-harm’ revelation
Jennifer Lopez makes thrilling comeback after Golden Globes snub

Jennifer Lopez makes thrilling comeback after Golden Globes snub
Nicole Kidman makes first statement after winning Palm Film Fest Award
Nicole Kidman makes first statement after winning Palm Film Fest Award
Billie Eilish gets big surprise after shocking ‘self-harm’ revelation
Billie Eilish gets big surprise after shocking ‘self-harm’ revelation
Justin Bieber plants sweet kiss on Hailey's Neck amid second baby rumours
Justin Bieber plants sweet kiss on Hailey's Neck amid second baby rumours
Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell share sweet PDA at Usher Concert
Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell share sweet PDA at Usher Concert
Florence Pugh confident about teaming up with Andrew Garfield for another project
Florence Pugh confident about teaming up with Andrew Garfield for another project
'Friends' cast member recounts 'frightening' on-set incident
'Friends' cast member recounts 'frightening' on-set incident
Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring
Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career
Jennifer Aniston spills beans on ‘The Morning Show's ‘Jam-Packed’ new season
Jennifer Aniston spills beans on ‘The Morning Show's ‘Jam-Packed’ new season
'The Kardashians' season 6 trailer leaves fans underwhelmed
'The Kardashians' season 6 trailer leaves fans underwhelmed
Ben Affleck starts 2025 in low-key style after Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous New Year
Ben Affleck starts 2025 in low-key style after Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous New Year
Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, dies by suicide at 47
Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, dies by suicide at 47