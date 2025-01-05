Jennifer Lopez makes thrilling comeback after Golden Globes snub

There’s no stop to "unstoppable" Jennifer Lopez!
Just a few weeks after the Marry Me starlet failed to secure nomination for her role in the 2024 American biographical sports drama film, Unstoppable, at Golden Globes Awards 2024, JLo made a thrilling comeback that rejoiced her ardent fans.
On Saturday, January 4, Variety hosted 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards brunch at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival where Jennifer Lopez was awarded the Legend and Groundbreaker Award in honor of her recent film and for the outstanding long-spanning career she has.
To express gratitude for the huge honor, the actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note.
“Thank you @Variety…I’m humbled to receive the Legend and Groundbreaker Award at your Creative Impact Awards Brunch at the @PSFilmFest.”
She continued, “Thank you Ralph Fiennes and congratulations to my fellow honorees Jacques Audiard, @CynthiaErivo and the 10 Directors to Watch @zoeisabellakravitz, Durga Chew-Bose, Coralie Fargeat, David Fortune, Drew Hancock, Tom Nesher, Halina Reijn, James Sweeney, Magnus von Horn, and Malcolm Washington.”
Meanwhile, the actress also had a mini-Maid in Manhattan reunion with Ralph Fiennes at the brunch.
Reflecting on her heartwarming reunion, Lopez penned, “I cannot thank you enough Ralph Fiennes for your beautiful words and for our little Maid in Manhattan reunion today. It was wonderful to see you. You brought tears to my eyes. (That’s why I was sniffling through my whole speech LOL).”
She added, “I love you. Thank you so much…working with you was one of the great highlights of my career so far. I say so far because I hope I get to do it again someday soon for Maid in Manhattan 2…You never know…”
Jennifer Lopez’s Unstoppable was released on December 6, 2024.