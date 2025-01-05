Taylor Swift receives special nod from fellow singer after wrapping Eras Tour

Jeslyn Gorman, Taylor Swift's backup singer, seemingly paid a heartfelt tribute to the mega pop star while remembering the old memories from The Eras Tour.
On January 5th, the singer-songwriter posted a series of photos on her Instagram featuring herself and the Bad Blood hitmaker from their visit to Europe in 2023.
Gorman began her post with a picture of herself and close pals standing outside a local eatery in Portuguese.
Another image showcased the vocalist and Swift enjoying the sunshine on a stunning island, along with their bandmates.
In her post, the studio musician reflected on the lessons specifically she learnt in 2023 while touring with the 14-time Grammy-winning artist for her record-busting Eras Tour, which she concluded in December 2024.
She kicked off her caption, writing, "Some things I’ve learned in 2024. Joy is medicine. Grace is a beautiful gift that we don’t give ourselves enough of. Don’t sweat the small stuff; you have a life to enjoy."
She added, "I am loved beyond my wildest dreams," seemingly referencing Swift's 2014 hit track Wildest Dreams, which she re-released in 2024.
This is not the first time Gorman has shared a sweet message for the globally recognised singer.
She recently paid a touching birthday tribute to Swift on her 35th birthday in a special Instagram post.