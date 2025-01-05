Sports

Aryna Sabalenka achieves new milestone ahead of Australian Open

World No.1 advances to the Brisbane International finals after beating Mirra Andreeva

  • by Web Desk
  • January 05, 2025
Belarusian tennis professional qualifies for the Brisbane International finals ahead of the first Grand Slam of the 2025 season.

According to Gulf News, world no. 1 tennis player aces to the finals of the Brisbane after beating Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Brisbane 2024 runner-up broke Andreeva in the first and second sets to claim a 6-3, 6-2 win just a week before the 2025 Australian Open.

After winning the match, the Belarusian said, “I definitely think that I have improved a lot mentally, physically, and in skills as well. I think every year I’m getting a little bit better.”

“It's always the same tactic for me: stay aggressive and put my opponent under so much pressure. I'm really glad that against Mirra I was able to play such aggressive tennis. Seems like everything was working really well for me. She's an amazing, young player. I'm pretty sure she's going to be Top 10 soon and for so long,” she added.

Sabalenka is all set to begin her campaign for the third consecutive Australian Open title and become the first player to win three straight championships since Martina Hingis in 1999, and a win at Brisbane will give her a boost and the motivation she needs to achieve her goal.

