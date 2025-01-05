Entertainment

Angelina Jolie gives emotional statement after finalising Brad Pitt divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in 2019 after spending six years together

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025
Angelina Jolie recently revealed that acting became 'hard' for her after the death of her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, amidst the divorce settlement with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

In an interview with W magazine, the mother-of-six discussed how her late mother encouraged her to pursue acting as a professional career.

Jolie explained that she tried acting just for the sake of Bertrand's desire, who tragically passed away in early 2007 after suffering from breast cancer.

"I did it in the beginning because ... it was my mother's dream, but by the time my mom was 25, she was divorced with two kids and she decided she would focus her life solely on motherhood," the Maria star added.

Speaking more about her deceased mom's influence, the critically known actress said that Bertrand supported her during her early acting career.

She also revealed that by pursuing acting, she was able to help her mother pay the bills, mainly after her parents' separation when her father, popular actor Jon Voight, parted ways from her.

"We were a team, I always wanted to buy her a house and things like that it kind of started that way," Jolie remarked.

These comments from the Maleficent actress' came after a few reports claimed that she had finalised her long-running legal battle with her former partner.

As reported by People magazine, Jolie's legal representative stated that she and Pitt signed their legal separation papers on Monday, December 30, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention, Jolie and Pitt parted ways in 2019 after an alleged private jet incident. 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt also shares six children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox,16. 

