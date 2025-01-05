Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land big opportunity after her new career move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly received a massive £23 million boost, a financial windfall that is expected to significantly bolster their independent ventures.
As per the Express.UK report, in 2020, the same year when they stepped down from the royal duties and moved to the US, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased the luxurious, nine-bedroom mansion for £11.8million ($14.7 million).
But according to the recent report, the real estate agency Zillow revealed that the mansion is valued around £23.8million ($29.6million).
Its estimate showed that the 18,671-square-foot home saw a 6.2% increase in value over the past 30 days alone.
The real estate analysts predict that Meghan's new Netflix cooking program and projections for California's median home prices, which are predicted to rise by 4.6% in 2025, will help the house's worth rise even more this year.
Charlie Lankston, executive editor at Realtor.com, told Newsweek, "The release of Meghan's new Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan,' will undoubtedly only increase interest in the couple's home life - despite the fact that it wasn't actually filmed inside the couple's marital mansion, but rather at a borrowed property just a few minutes away."
To note, Meghan Markle kicked off 2025 with her surprising return to Instagram and also her eight-part series, With Love, Meghan, which will launch on Netflix on January 15.