Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025

King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia welcomed Leonor, Princess of Asturias, on 31 October 2005

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
The Princess of Asturias attended first major royal event of 2025 in style!

Princess Leonor was joined by her father, King Felipe, and mother, Queen Letizia, as they attended the annual military ceremony, Pascua Militar, on Monday at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

For the event, Princess Leonor wore a midshipman's uniform, adorned with gold details, symbolizing her naval rank and protocol.

She completed the look with the necklace of the Golden Fleece, the sash of the Order of Charles III and a white cap, representing her training at the Naval Military Academy.

Princess Leonor also wore the badge of the Grand Cross of Military Merit, which was awarded to her on July 3, 2024, when she held the rank of cadet ensign in the Army.

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia donned a beautiful burgundy frock and stylish black fur coat and Felipe sported full military regalia just like his daughter.

The official Instagram account of the King and Queen of Spain shared the glimpses of the event.


“The Kings and the Princess of Asturias have presided over this morning at the Royal Palace of Madrid the traditional celebration of the Military Easter, a solemn Castren act with which the military year begins,” the caption, which was written in Spanish, reads.

Last year, during her Military Easter debut, Princess Leonor wore the Army's uniform, marking her transition from the land-based military role to her current naval training as a midshipman

