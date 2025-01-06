Royal

Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025

Mike Tindall is seemingly trying to make his bond stronger with Prince William!

The English former rugby union player, who is currently on a trip with his wife Princess Zara Tindall in Australia for attending a key event, has made a big move to “prove his loyalty” to the Prince of Wales.

Since childhood, William has shared a close bond with his cousin and Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, and after Prince Harry’s separation from the Royal Family, a noticeable “brotherly” relation between the Prince of Wales and Mike Tindall has been formed.

On several occasions, the ex-rugby player was seen making efforts to win over Prince William.

Making a surprising effort to prove his loyalty to the prince, Zara’s husband has also been trying to form an “uncle-like” bond with Prince George, especially in the absence of the Duke of Sussex.

Talking about a 2023 Christmas moment, a body language expert, Darren Stanton, told Hello, "[Mike is] demonstrating he has very much a hands-on sort of relationship here. It's clear from George's reaction that he's trying to play it cool, you can see he and his 'uncle' have a very fun dynamic between them."

Mike Tindall and Prince George

A source, during a conversation with Woman’s Day magazine, told, "Mike has become a key figure in William's world and someone he can always rely on,” adding that his efforts do not go unnoticed.

They added, "Mike has proven how loyal he is and William knows he has his back. He's so grateful to have him by his side."

Last month, Mike Tindall also made an appearance along with Zara Tindall to celebrate Christmas with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and other senior royals.

