Kate Middleton 'throws herself' into parenting as Meghan Markle chases media spotlight

Kate Middleton has had a rough year in 2024 and now she is looking forward to a fresh start in 2025.
While, Meghan Markle kicked off her new year with chasing media attention, Princess Kate is throwing herself into her family and royal duties, including supporting her children as they return to school.
According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Princess of Wales is likely feeling optimistic about the year ahead after undergoing treatment for cancer.
"She will certainly be hoping for a very different January to last year’s. Now hopefully she can celebrate turning 43 with a good deal of optimism that the worst is behind her. I’m sure that as each week goes by she will continue to feel stronger,” Bond told OK!.
She continued, "Life with three children is never going to be quiet, and I think Catherine will be throwing herself into supporting them as they return to school, and rejoicing that a truly rotten year has now ended," she said.
"I think she will continue to take her return to full time royal duties slowly, but I’m sure we shall be seeing more of her on official engagements in the coming months,” Bond added.
Meanwhile, Kate is focusing on her royal duties and parenting, Meghan Markle is gearing up for the release of her personal Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, after returning to Instagram.