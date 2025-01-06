Royal

Inside Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall’s heartfelt bond with Australia

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and Mike make grand appearance at the Magic Millions Polo event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025


Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall have seemingly have a special connection with Australia as they visit this country every year to attend the annual Magic Millions Carnival.

The British equestrian and her husband Mike are currently back in their favorite country to attend the key event.

On Sunday, January 5, Princess Anne’s daughter and her husband commanded attention for their chic outfit choices at the star-studded event.

Notably, the 20th in line of succession to the British throne is a patron of the organization, who often partakes in the polo games every year.

As per NowtoLove.com, Mike said at the 2023 event that it was ”lovely” to return to Australia, adding, ”It’s lovely to have a break from the bleak January in the UK. It’s nice to come back down and see all our friends again. We love the ambassadors and we love getting together.”

Zara chimed in and confessed that coming to Magic Millions was like ”coming back home.”

”It really is like a family and it’s been hard not being here for two years,” she noted.

During a chat with Hello, the former rugby player expressed his love for Australia, ”We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle, I think it’s brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we’re not sure.”

Last month, Zara and Mike celebrated Christmas with King Charles, Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and the rest of the senior royals.

