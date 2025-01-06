Royal

Prince Harry plans big surprise for Royal Family in 2025

The Duke of Sussex expresses hope to mend relationship with King Charles and brother William

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025


Prince Harry reportedly wants to repair the damage his has done to the Royal Family since leaving the UK in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex moved to the US nearly 5 years ago with wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from their royal titles and made some high profile accusations against King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and brother Prince William in his 2023's bombshell memoir, Spare.

Harry in his book made shocking revelations about the royal family's treatment of the duke since childhood and how they created problems for the duchess as well.

Now, a well-placed source has claimed that although Harry is happy that he used his voice to express what he went through, a part of him still regrets what he did to the royal family's reputation at that time and wants to repair the bond weakened by him over the years.

Amidst the buzz of Meghan's upcoming cooking show, With Love, Meghan, the insider has lift the curtain on Harry's feelings. “he’s not sure it was handled in the right way and he has faced a lot of criticism for it and hurt his family a lot.”

The source continued, “Harry still wants to have a relationship with them and is hoping that in 2025, he can make that happen.”

“A lot has gone on since Spare was released and he didn’t update the paperback version – so he is hopeful he can repair the relationship," the insider added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in Montecito, California with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

