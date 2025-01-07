Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalize their divorce five months after filing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally settled their divorce, five months after filing.

The Batman actor exchanged wedding vows with JLo, 55 in 2022 but they parted ways in 2024.

As per TMZ, their marriage will "officially" be over by March.

The media outlet further noted that each party will "walk away with what they individually acquired during the marriage.”

Lopez and Ben will reportedly keep whatever they earned during the production of their respective film projects whilst they were husband and wife.

However, Ben will seemingly "keep his stake in his production company Artists Equity" which he founded with fellow actor Matt Damon in 2022.

His production company has produced films like The Instigators and The Accountant 2.

Another insider told New York Post column PageSix, "They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved. Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids.”

Lopez and her estranged husband have also reached a settlement regarding their $61 million mansion, but the details about the settlement are still confidential.

Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Princess Kate, Prince William make big plans for George, Charlotte’s future

Princess Kate, Prince William make big plans for George, Charlotte’s future
Bird flu claims first human life in the US

Bird flu claims first human life in the US
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce
Justin Bieber wife Hailey supports Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Justin Bieber wife Hailey supports Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Tom Holland, Zendaya officially engaged after holiday proposal
Tom Holland, Zendaya officially engaged after holiday proposal
Anne Hathaway wittily cheers Jeremy Strong after Golden Globes failure
Anne Hathaway wittily cheers Jeremy Strong after Golden Globes failure
Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home hours before Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home hours before Golden Globes
Jodie Woods receives heartfelt birthday act from sister Jordyn Woods
Jodie Woods receives heartfelt birthday act from sister Jordyn Woods
Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco dazzle at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty
Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco dazzle at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty
Zendaya debuts mysterious tattoo at Golden Globes with nod to Tom Holland
Zendaya debuts mysterious tattoo at Golden Globes with nod to Tom Holland
Johnny Depp issues alarming message for fans
Johnny Depp issues alarming message for fans
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia delivers emotional speech at Golden Globes
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia delivers emotional speech at Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez revives ‘golden era Hollywood’ with dazzling new look
Jennifer Lopez revives ‘golden era Hollywood’ with dazzling new look
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch