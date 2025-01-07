Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally settled their divorce, five months after filing.
The Batman actor exchanged wedding vows with JLo, 55 in 2022 but they parted ways in 2024.
As per TMZ, their marriage will "officially" be over by March.
The media outlet further noted that each party will "walk away with what they individually acquired during the marriage.”
Lopez and Ben will reportedly keep whatever they earned during the production of their respective film projects whilst they were husband and wife.
However, Ben will seemingly "keep his stake in his production company Artists Equity" which he founded with fellow actor Matt Damon in 2022.
His production company has produced films like The Instigators and The Accountant 2.
Another insider told New York Post column PageSix, "They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved. Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids.”
Lopez and her estranged husband have also reached a settlement regarding their $61 million mansion, but the details about the settlement are still confidential.