King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
King Charles III's brother Prince Edward is set to fly to the US to attend former president Jimmy Carter's funeral on behalf of monarch.

As part of the Royal tradition, if Charles is unable to attend any major event in-person, which is happening abroad, any key member of the firm can represent the king.

According to Hello!, Charles' younger brother, the Duke of Edinburgh will represent the 76-year-old monarch and pay his respect to the 39th US President, who died on December 29, 2024.

It is understood that Duchess Sophie's husband will make a solo appearance at the service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington D.C. on coming Thursday.

