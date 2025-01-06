Royal

Meghan Markle receives praise from key companion amid brutal backlash

Meghan Markle recently released the highly-anticipated teaser of her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025

Meghan Markle receives sweet nod from key companion amid brutal backlash


The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's close pal got candid about how she teamed up with the Suit's actress on her upcoming Netflix show.

Few days after releasing the highly-anticipated teaser of With Love, Meghan, her costar in the cooking show, Mindy Kailing revealed how the duchess reached out to her for this new venture.

Meghan Markle receives praise from key companion amid brutal backlash

During her conversation with Deadline at the Golden Globes Awards 2025, Mindy revealed, "You know, I was just in my maternity leave and Meghan texted me and said, "Hey, do you want to come be in my show and come up to Montecito and have me cook for you?"

She continued, "'And I was like, "Yeah! That sounds perfect, I would love to do that."'

Giving a sweet nod to Meghan's cooking skills Mindy complemented "She kind of unsurprisingly blew me out of the water."

This comes amid a wave of backlash Prince Harry's wife is surrounded with since making her return to the Instagram nearly 5 years after leaving the UK.

Soon after she offered a look into her new Netflix show, royal commentators and netizens starting mocking the duchess, with some accusing her for of "money making move" and trolling the idea behind her cooking show.

With Love, Meghan will be aired on Netflix on January 15, 2024.

King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift

King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift
Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film

Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes

Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes

Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’

Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’
King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift
King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift
Prince Harry plans big surprise for Royal Family in 2025
Prince Harry plans big surprise for Royal Family in 2025
Inside Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall’s heartfelt bond with Australia
Inside Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall’s heartfelt bond with Australia
Duchess Sophie celebrates beautiful milestone ahead of 60th birthday
Duchess Sophie celebrates beautiful milestone ahead of 60th birthday
Princess Kate to join Prince William in first 'foreign royal tour’ of 2025
Princess Kate to join Prince William in first 'foreign royal tour’ of 2025
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive major news ahead of Netflix show release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive major news ahead of Netflix show release
Meghan Markle's father sends clear message to King Charles, claims daughter's shocking plea
Meghan Markle's father sends clear message to King Charles, claims daughter's shocking plea
Queen Rania of Jordan makes first public appearance of 2025
Queen Rania of Jordan makes first public appearance of 2025
Prince William, Princess Kate make key decision for kids amid safety concerns
Prince William, Princess Kate make key decision for kids amid safety concerns
King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy rain during first Royal outing of 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy rain during first Royal outing of 2025
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land big opportunity after her new career move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land big opportunity after her new career move
Zara Tindall brings glamour to Gold Coast in stunning floral gown
Zara Tindall brings glamour to Gold Coast in stunning floral gown