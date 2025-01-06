Meghan Markle receives praise from key companion amid brutal backlash

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's close pal got candid about how she teamed up with the Suit's actress on her upcoming Netflix show.
Few days after releasing the highly-anticipated teaser of With Love, Meghan, her costar in the cooking show, Mindy Kailing revealed how the duchess reached out to her for this new venture.
During her conversation with Deadline at the Golden Globes Awards 2025, Mindy revealed, "You know, I was just in my maternity leave and Meghan texted me and said, "Hey, do you want to come be in my show and come up to Montecito and have me cook for you?"
She continued, "'And I was like, "Yeah! That sounds perfect, I would love to do that."'
Giving a sweet nod to Meghan's cooking skills Mindy complemented "She kind of unsurprisingly blew me out of the water."
This comes amid a wave of backlash Prince Harry's wife is surrounded with since making her return to the Instagram nearly 5 years after leaving the UK.
Soon after she offered a look into her new Netflix show, royal commentators and netizens starting mocking the duchess, with some accusing her for of "money making move" and trolling the idea behind her cooking show.
With Love, Meghan will be aired on Netflix on January 15, 2024.